Crime

Dog still missing after owner involved in ‘random violent incident’ in Victoria

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 3:17 pm
Camper has not been seen since Friday night.
Camper has not been seen since Friday night.

A dog that ran away during a violent incident in Victoria on Friday night remains missing Sunday morning.

Victoria police said the dog, named Camper, was with her owner in her car in the 500-block of Pembroke Street just before 8 p.m.

It is unclear what exactly led to the encounter but witnesses told police a man was heard screaming on the street. He was then seen smashing the windows of a parked vehicle with a hammer behind the victim’s van.

The victim attempted to flee the scene in her van. However, police said the suspect began smashing her vehicle windows with a hammer.

The woman and her dog escaped out of the van from the passenger side but the van kept moving and collided with another parked vehicle.

That is when Camper, who was spooked by the incident, ran away.

Lost senior dog found nine days after wandering away from owner in Surrey – Apr 13, 2021

Read more: ‘It’s truly a miracle’: 16-year-old blind, deaf dog survives 9 days lost in Surrey

Her owner ran to safety and alerted the police.

Trending Stories

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Edmonton, was arrested and now faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon and mischief. He was later released with a court date and conditions.

Camper is described as a brown Pit Bull who wears a pink collar. She was last seen running in the 700-block of Government Street shortly after the incident.

Camper has not been seen since Friday night.
Camper has not been seen since Friday night.

There have been no other confirmed sightings of her since.

If you know the whereabouts of Camper, or have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to officers, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1. Or, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

