2021 Queen City Pride Parade goes ahead with COVID tweaks

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 Queen City Pride Parade may have a different look this year, but the enthusiasm for celebrating love throughout the 2SLGBTQ+ community remains the same.

Organizers found a way to make the most of the pride parade with some COVID-19 related tweaks in place.

“We’re trying to do the best of both worlds with, a physical parade with vehicles, with limited numbers within COVID-19 regulations, while opening up the parade to the community with video participations, so receiving entries from community members, our partners and other organizations,” said Dan Shier, Queen City Pride Festival co-chair.

The physical parade consisted of 30 colourful vehicles, all uniquely decorated.

Story continues below advertisement

Delorass Binn, a local drag queen and member of the Regal Social Association of Regina says the parade is the perfect opportunity for her to embrace and celebrate her identity.

“When I’m not in drag I’m very shy and reserved, so being in drag, it’s an entirely different persona,” Binn explained. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When I'm not in drag I'm very shy and reserved, so being in drag, it's an entirely different persona," Binn explained.

“It’s kind of a mask that I get to wear, but show people who I am, what I look to do and help support good causes in our community,” she added.

Also in the mix – a Regina chapter of an international organization called the Bread Basket Sisters was out in full force sharing their message of love and acceptance.

Sister Aida Baguette — a sister of perpetual indulgence — explains what the group is all about.

“Fabulous, drag, usually nuns but we have a bunch of different forms and we’re out there promoting joy and getting rid of that sort of stigmatic guilt and showing that if you can go out looking this fabulous, then anyone can go out in public looking however they want,” Aida Baguette stated.

She adds she remembers a time when those attending the pride parade would wear masks in order to conceal identity because they were worried about losing their job or getting backflash from other community members, and now participants are wearing masks for a different reason.

Story continues below advertisement

Aida Bguette goes on to commend the organizers for putting on a great show every year and for being so passionate about the festival, especially since the team only consists of less than 10 members.

Despite some recent hates crimes and homophobic acts against the Pride flag and community across the country, Shier is reminding others about the significance behind pride events.

“It re-energizes our community and brings that sense of togetherness, especially during a pandemic,” Shier said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It re-energizes our community and brings that sense of togetherness, especially during a pandemic," Shier said.

“It also reminds us there’s still so much more left to do, both here at home, across the country and internationally as well,” he added.

Sunday will be the last day of pride events for this year’s festival.