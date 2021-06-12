3-day Spirit Walk underway from Kamloops to Chase

Send this page to someone via email

An emotional three-day Walking Our Spirits Home event began Friday morning in Kamloops, honouring residential school survivors as well as those who didn’t return from the schools.

Participants started their walk from Pioneer Park at 9 a.m., and crossed the Red Bridge to the Pow Wow Grounds to where ceremonies were planned.

From there, they were to begin walking along Kamloops Shuswap Road to Adams Lake.

By Sunday afternoon, they are expected to arrive at the Adams Lake Indian Band Recreation Centre, where the walk will conclude with special ceremonies.

The Spirit Walk was planned by the Adams Lake Band following the recent announcement of the discovery of 215 bodies buried near the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

