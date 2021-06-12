Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3-day Spirit Walk underway from Kamloops to Chase

By Dave Barry CFJC Today
Posted June 12, 2021 5:48 pm
The former residential school in Kamloops. View image in full screen
The former residential school in Kamloops. CFJC Today

An emotional three-day Walking Our Spirits Home event began Friday morning in Kamloops, honouring residential school survivors as well as those who didn’t return from the schools.

Participants started their walk from Pioneer Park at 9 a.m., and crossed the Red Bridge to the Pow Wow Grounds to where ceremonies were planned.

From there, they were to begin walking along Kamloops Shuswap Road to Adams Lake.

Read more: Victoria scraps online Canada Day event after remains found at Kamloops residential school

By Sunday afternoon, they are expected to arrive at the Adams Lake Indian Band Recreation Centre, where the walk will conclude with special ceremonies.

Trending Stories

The Spirit Walk was planned by the Adams Lake Band following the recent announcement of the discovery of 215 bodies buried near the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous leaders ask Catholic congregants to push for residential school apology' Indigenous leaders ask Catholic congregants to push for residential school apology
Indigenous leaders ask Catholic congregants to push for residential school apology
© 2021 CFJC Today
Kamloops tagsouthern interior tagChase tagBC Interior tagBC Southern Interior tagKamloops Indian Residential School tagCanada Residential School tagAdams Lake tagSpirit Walk tagAdams Lake Band tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers