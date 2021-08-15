Canada election: Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge riding in southwestern Alberta includes the city of Lethbridge and the surrounding rural Lethbridge County. Lethbridge is the largest city in southern Alberta and the fourth-largest city in the province.

Formerly the electoral district of Lethbridge—Foothills, the riding has consistently gone to conservative parties since it became the Lethbridge riding in 1987.

Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservative: Rachael Harder (incumbent)

