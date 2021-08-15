Canada election: Lakeland

Send this page to someone via email

The Lakeland electoral district is located in central Alberta. The riding ranges from the outskirts of Edmonton to the Saskatchewan border.

About seven per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants. Approximately 14 per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal and Cree is the most commonly spoken Indigenous language.

Lloydminister, a city in the riding, is a unique city as it is split across the Alberta and Saskatchewan border.

Conservative Shannon Stubbs was re-elected in the riding of Lakeland in the 2019 election.

Stubbs, who had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the Alberta legislature with the defunct Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, first won a seat in Lakeland in the 2015 election.

Candidates:

Conservative: Shannon Stubbs (incumbent)

