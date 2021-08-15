SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Lakeland

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Lakeland. View image in full screen
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Lakeland. Elections Canada

The Lakeland electoral district is located in central Alberta. The riding ranges from the outskirts of Edmonton to the Saskatchewan border.

About seven per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants. Approximately 14 per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal and Cree is the most commonly spoken Indigenous language.

Lloydminister, a city in the riding, is a unique city as it is split across the Alberta and Saskatchewan border.

Conservative Shannon Stubbs was re-elected in the riding of Lakeland in the 2019 election.

Trending Stories

Stubbs, who had previously made unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the Alberta legislature with the defunct Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties, first won a seat in Lakeland in the 2015 election.

Candidates:

Conservative: Shannon Stubbs (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElections Canada tagConservative taglakeland tagShannon Stubbs tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers