World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro fined for not wearing mask at motorcycle rally amid COVID-19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 12, 2021 4:00 pm
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, waves as he leads a caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts following him through the streets of the city, in a show of support for Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, waves as he leads a caravan of motorcycle enthusiasts following him through the streets of the city, in a show of support for Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 12, 2021. AP Photo/Marcelo Chello

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask.

Sao Paulo’s state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about US$110 — would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.

Read more: Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire for not pushing mandatory coronavirus vaccine

Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, was also fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time' Coronavirus: Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time
Coronavirus: Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time – Jul 16, 2020

The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later spoke from atop a sound truck to helmeted but largely maskless backers. They cheered and chanted while he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated — an assertion disputed by most public health experts.

Trending Stories
Read more: Facebook puts global block on accounts controlled by supporters of Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Vaccines are designed chiefly to protect recipients from getting sick, not necessarily from being infected. While studies show many vaccines reduce viral load and likely spread, not all varieties have been fully studied.

Less than 12 per cent of Brazil’s population has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
