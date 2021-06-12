Menu

News

Mounties searching for person of interest in disappearance of St. Clements man

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 4:21 pm
Manitoba RCMP say Eric Paul Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, 40.
Manitoba RCMP say Eric Paul Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, 40. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a person of interest in connection to a missing St. Clements man whose disappearance was deemed suspicious Friday.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

His truck was found abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East later that day.

Clifford Joseph, 40.
Clifford Joseph, 40. RCMP/Handout

Mounties now say they’re on the lookout for Eric Paul Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements.

He’s described as 6’2″, 170 lbs with blue eyes, and was last seen on foot in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP now say St. Clements man’s disappearance suspicious

RCMP say he’s considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent Winnipeg and the RM of St. Clements.

Mounties say he shouldn’t be approached, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

