Highway crash south of Golden, B.C., claims life of 21-year-old Alberta woman

A young Alberta woman is dead following a two-vehicle highway crash in southeastern B.C., on Thursday night.

According to police, a northbound Saturn being driven by a 21-year-old female collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 95, approximately 60 kilometres south of Golden.

RCMP say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., with the Saturn crossing the centerline. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the car appeared to be uninjured, as did the semi-truck driver.

“The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine what causal factors may have contributed to the crash,” said RCMP, noting the B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

The highway was temporarily closed for a few hours before being reopened.

