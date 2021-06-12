Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 12, 2021 1:00 pm

Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.

The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.

Read more: Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David dazzle as Canada advances in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.

Trending Stories

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon the UEFA announced the match would be suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Story continues below advertisement

-More to come…

-With a file from Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Soccer tagUEFA tagEuropean Championship tagChristian Erikson tagChristian Erikson collapses tagDanish soccer player tagDanish soccer player collapse tagErikson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers