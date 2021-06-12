SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Russia tests nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 8 to 12

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 12, 2021 1:24 pm
Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID- 19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said on Saturday.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine “only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on,” the TASS news agency reported.

Read more: Heart inflammation cases higher in 16-24 age group after 2nd mRNA COVID-19 shot: CDC

The children’s shot is expected to be ready for distribution by Sept. 15, Gintsburg was quoted as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The research group tested the vaccine on children aged between eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including no increase in body temperature, Gintsburg said in comments reported by the TASS news agency.

“We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray,” Gintsburg said, without giving further details about the study such as how many children were involved.

© 2021 Reuters
