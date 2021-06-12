SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Mexico says a quarter of its population has been infected with COVID-19

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 12, 2021 2:02 am
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Mexico’s president thanks people for concern after COVID-19 infection' Coronavirus: Mexico’s president thanks people for concern after COVID-19 infection
WATCH: Coronavirus: Mexico's president thanks people for concern after COVID-19 infection – Feb 8, 2021

About a quarter of Mexico’s 126 million people are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, far more than the country’s confirmed infections.

The 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) showed that about 31.1 million people have had the virus, the ministry said in a statement, citing Tonatiuh Barrientos, an official at the National Institute of Public Health.

The estimate was given as the country recorded 3,282 new cases and 243 more fatalities, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 2,448,820 and the death toll to 229,823.

Read more: Mexico’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000

The government has said previously the real number of cases was likely to be significantly higher.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to Barrientos, not all of the people in the survey’s estimate necessarily showed symptoms. The survey was based on interviews with people at 13,910 households between Aug. 17 and Nov. 14 last year, and confirmed preliminary results released in December.

Separate data published in March suggested Mexico’s actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by William Mallard and Richard Pullin)

Click to play video: 'U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world' U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world
U.S. to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world – Jun 3, 2021
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagMexico tagcovid mexico tagmexico covid tagcovid cases mexico tagmexico covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers