Crews respond to ‘heavy fire’ at historic theatre in Chester, N.S.

About 16 fire crews responded to a fire at the historic Chester Playhouse on Friday in the late afternoon.

Deputy-chief Cody Stevens from the Chester Fire Department said they had “heavy fire conditions” but fortunately, no one was injured.

“Everyone is out and safe and accounted for,” he said.

Stevens also reported that the businesses next to the theatre and behind it had to be evacuated due to concern of the fire spreading.

About 20 employees and half a dozen residents were affected. Stevens said they will be allowed back into the buildings later in the day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.