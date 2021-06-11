4th person charged in connection with Owen Sound, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a fourth person in connection with an Owen Sound, Ont., homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man was killed last month.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Mackenzie Paterek, 21, of no fixed address, with first-degree murder.

Three other people were also previously charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation last month.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 16, police said they responded to a report of an “altercation” in the 900 block of 6th Street East.

At the time of the incident, officers said they found a man with serious injuries who was subsequently sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Kody Hunter, 22, from Holland Centre.

Paterek is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.