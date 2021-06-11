Menu

Crime

4th person charged in connection with Owen Sound, Ont. homicide

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:02 pm
The fourth man was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 22-year-old. View image in full screen
The fourth man was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 22-year-old. Don Mitchell / Global News

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a fourth person in connection with an Owen Sound, Ont., homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man was killed last month.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Mackenzie Paterek, 21, of no fixed address, with first-degree murder.

Read more: Three charged with 1st degree murder following homicide in Owen Sound, Ont.

Three other people were also previously charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation last month.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 16, police said they responded to a report of an “altercation” in the 900 block of 6th Street East.

At the time of the incident, officers said they found a man with serious injuries who was subsequently sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Police investigate homicide of 22-year-old man in Owen Sound, Ont.

The victim was identified as Kody Hunter, 22, from Holland Centre.

Paterek is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

