Canada

Emergency crews responding to massive fire at downtown Toronto home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:28 pm
Emergency crews were called to the Ontario Street home at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Ontario Street home at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday. Global News

Toronto Fire Services crews are battling a large two-alarm fire at a downtown home that has sent a heavy plume of smoke into the air.

A spokesperson for the department told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Ontario Street, just south of Gerrard Street East, at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said the fire at the two-storey home resulted in flames being seen from a couple of blocks away.

Early reports from the scene were that everyone at the house made it out and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Toronto police closed Gerrard Street East between Sherbourne and Parliament streets as well as Ontario Street between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East in response to the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

