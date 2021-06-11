Emergency crews responding to massive fire at downtown Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services crews are battling a large two-alarm fire at a downtown home that has sent a heavy plume of smoke into the air.

A spokesperson for the department told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Ontario Street, just south of Gerrard Street East, at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said the fire at the two-storey home resulted in flames being seen from a couple of blocks away.

Early reports from the scene were that everyone at the house made it out and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Toronto police closed Gerrard Street East between Sherbourne and Parliament streets as well as Ontario Street between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East in response to the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE: Gerrard St E closed between Sherbourne/Parliament & Ontario St closed between Gerrard St E/ Dundas St E as @Toronto_Fire works. Possibly a vacant house is on fire, no word on any injuries. Best to avoid the area if possible as delays can be expected.#GO1092374

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 11, 2021

A couple of more pictures as captured by the @globalnewsto chopper crew. pic.twitter.com/WyzYTezc6O — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) June 11, 2021

Advertisement