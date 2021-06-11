Don’t leave valuables inside vehicle, say RCMP after Shuswap crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are again reminding residents and visitors not to leave items of value in vehicles.

The latest reminder comes after Salmon Arm RCMP received six complaints of overnight theft or attempted theft from motor vehicles in the Blind Bay area.

Police say stolen items from Wednesday night included personal items, change, electronic purses and wallets. They also noted that one vehicle was stolen from the area, and that tools from a trailer were also taken.

“As is often the case, credit cards and bank cards associated to these thefts have been used in retail stores in Salmon Arm and the Okanagan corridor,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Police believe the culprits responsible for using the stolen cards travelled in what they believe was a stolen vehicle.

“Investigators are following up on information at this time,” said West, adding the public should not leave valuables in vehicles overnight, and to lock your vehicle or trailer when not in use.

