Lifestyle

Assiniboine Park Zoo to reopen to visitors on June 15, including new dino exhibit

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 1:04 pm
Dinosaurs Uncovered will be open to the public at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. View image in full screen
Dinosaurs Uncovered will be open to the public at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. Assiniboine Park Zoo

Get ready for some social distancing, fuzz, fur and feathers-style.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo says they will reopen next Tuesday.

“As a large, mostly outdoor attraction, we are pleased to be in a position to safely reopen the Zoo and so grateful to our members, visitors and community for their patience and support,” said Bruce Keats, the zoo’s chief operations officer.

Read more: Name those llamas: Winnipeg zoo welcomes new arrivals

The zoo closed to the public on May 9 amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, “though it was not required to do so under public health orders,” he said. After talking with Public Health, the zoo is ready to reopen.

Those with Zoo memberships will get a sneak peek on Sunday and Monday. The new exhibit, Dinosaurs Uncovered, will be open as well.

People who wish to go should buy tickets online. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m every day, and take-out service will be available at the Tundra Grill restaurant and concession stands.

People must wear a mask in all indoor spaces and maintain social distancing.

“Physical distancing also applies to animals. Please respect all habitat barriers and barricades,” said the Zoo.

