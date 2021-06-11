3 Bancroft men arrested following investigation into string of break and enters: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three Bancroft men face theft charges following an investigation into several break and enters in the Bancroft and Centre Hastings area.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence on Old Hastings Road in Wollaston Township.

Police say “numerous” stolen items were recovered from the residence. Three men were arrested.

Joseph Sangster, 36, Douglas Garrett, 72, and Brian Menezes, 61, all from Bancroft, were each charged with six counts of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Sangster was also charged with six counts of failure to comply with a release order and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 2020 Sangster was arrested in connection with another investigation that recovered $80,000 worth of stolen property from a residence in Highlands East.

All three were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in Belleville on Wednesday.