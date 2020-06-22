2 charged after $80,000 worth of stolen property recovered near Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing theft and firearm charges after OPP say officers recovered a large amount of stolen property last week.

According to OPP, as part of their investigation, officers on June 11 and June 18 executed search warrants at a home on Squirrel Lane in Highlands East, Ont., about 20 kilometres southeast of Bancroft.

OPP say investigators recovered approximately $80,000 worth of stolen items, including several ATVs, kayaks, generators, a hot tub, electronics, power and hand tools, personal watercraft and a picnic table.

#OPPStreetCrime has recovered well over $80k worth of stolen items from a home in Highlands East, near #Bancroft. 35 yr old man and 69 yr old woman face property, firearms and drug charges. #crime ^bd pic.twitter.com/bztA0nXCg9 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 20, 2020

A quantity of crystal methamphetamine was also seized, OPP said.

Joseph Sangster, 35, and Mary Sangster, 69, both of Highlands East, were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts each of careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Joseph was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance and four counts each of failure to comply with a release order and breach of recognizance.

They were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear via video in court in Belleville on Monday.

The investigation involved the OPP’s East Region community street crime unit and emergency response team.

