Canada election: Calgary Centre

The riding of Calgary Centre is located in Alberta, and includes a portion of the city of Calgary. It includes the communities of Beltline, Mission, Cliff Bungalow and Mount Royal.

Conservative Lee Richardson held the seat from 2004 until 2012, when he then resigned to become principal secretary for then-premier Alison Redford.

Joan Crockatt was elected in the 2012 Alberta byelection and held the seat until 2015, when she was defeated by Liberal Kent Hehr, edging out Crockatt by 750 votes. Hehr sought re-election in 2019, but lost to Conservative Greg McLean.

According to the 2016 census, the population in this riding was 119,176.

Conservatives

Conservative: Greg McLean (incumbent)

