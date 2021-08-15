Canada election: Banff–Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Banff–Airdrie is located in western Alberta. The riding includes the communities of Airdrie, Banff, Canmore and Cochrane. It also includes Banff National Park and borders British Columbia.

As of 2016, the riding has a population of 135,762.

The riding was redistributed in 2012, consisting mostly of the former Wild Rose riding.

Conservative Blake Richards was first elected MP of the riding in 2008. He has been re-elected consecutively since then. In the last federal election, Richards won in a landslide win with 71.1 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Conservative: Blake Richards (incumbent)

Advertisement