Nova Scotia to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday afternoon.

The event is expected to begin at 1 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

The province reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including one new case at Citadel High School.

There was also another case at Citadel High School reported on Wednesday. The school is closed to students until Monday to allow for testing of close contacts. Students will continue to learn from home on Friday.

According to the Department of Education, five schools have had a reported COVID-19 case since June 6.

As of Thursday, there were 147 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Ten people were in hospital, including six in ICU.

Phase 2 of reopening plan

Also as of Thursday, 63.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nova Scotia is expected to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week, as long as case numbers continue to decline and hospitalizations remain low.

That phase will allow indoor bar and restaurant dining with physical distancing, stores being able to operate at 50 per cent capacity, indoor gathering limits up to 10 people and outdoor gathering limits of up to 25.

More information can be found on the province’s website.