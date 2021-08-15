SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. ELECTIONS CANADA

Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa is located in the western region of Manitoba, just north of the Brandon-Souris riding.

The riding was originally created as part of a 2012 electoral redistribution. It had previously included parts of the Dauphin-Swan River-Marquette, Brandon-Souris and Portage-Lisgar ridings.

Conservative Robert Sopuck was first elected MP of the riding in the 2010 by-election while under the Dauphin–Swan River–Marquette riding. He was re-elected in 2011 and again in 2015, after which he did not seek re-election.

Conservative Dan Mazier won the seat in a landslide victory with 64 per cent of the vote in the 2019 federal election.

Trending Stories

The Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa has an Indigenous population of 26.5 per cent.

Candidates

Conservative: Dan Mazier (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagcanada election tag2021 federal election tagDauphin-Swan River-Neepawa tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagDan Mazier tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers