Canada

Canada election: Whitby

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Map of the Whitby riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Whitby riding. Elections Canada

The riding of Whitby is located in southern Ontario. It consists of the Town of Whitby in Durham Region and borders on Lake Ontario.

The Whitby riding was created after the redistribution of the former Whitby–Oshawa riding.

Liberal incumbent Ryan Turnbull won the seat in 2019, with 43.7 per cent of the vote.

He was preceded by the Liberal Party’s former Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who won the seat in 2015 and later stepped down after what she said was a “hostile” exchange involving her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trending Stories

Conservative Pat Perkins snagged the seat for Whitby–Oshawa in a 2014 by-election. She was preceded by Jim Flaherty, who was the riding’s MP from 2006 until 2014 when he passed away at age 64. He was also the former finance minister.

According to the 2016 census, the Whitby riding has a population of 128,377.

Candidates:

Liberal: Ryan Turnbull (incumbent)

NDP: 

Conservative:

Green:

