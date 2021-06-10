Central Okanagan gas prices rise nine cents a litre

It appears gas prices in the Central Okanagan are trying to keep pace with the region’s rising temperatures.
On Thursday, nearly every gas station in the Central Okanagan was in lockstep at $1.459 per litre.
One day earlier, gas in Kelowna could be had for $1.369 a litre.
North of Kelowna, gas in Vernon varied wildly, from $1.279 to $1.459, with online price-monitoring website GasBuddy showing one station at $1.259.
According to the website, gas in Salmon Arm ranged between $1.319 and $1.459, though three stations in Enderby were at $1.279.
In the South Okanagan, Penticton and Summerland prices ranged between $1.369 and $1.459, with most stations showing the higher price.
Further south, prices in Oliver were between $1.375 and $.1399, while all Osoyoos stations were at $1.399.
South of the border, in Oroville, Wash., gas is US$3.36 a gallon, which translates to $1.07 a litre. Visit this website to use a U.S.-to-Canadian gas price calculator.
Elsewhere:
- Vancouver: $1.539 to $1.599
- Victoria: $1.519
- Nanaimo: $1.459 to $1.519
- Kamloops: $1.459
- Prince George: $1.356
- Fort St. John: $1.209 to $1.299
- Calgary: $1.279
- Edmonton: $1.169 to $1.259
To visit GasBuddy, click here.
