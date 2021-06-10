Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

2 guests aboard cruise ship test positive for COVID-19 as tours restart

By Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted June 10, 2021 7:43 pm
FILE - The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Miami. View image in full screen
FILE - The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Miami. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said on Thursday two guests onboard its Celebrity Millennium ship have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

The guests, who were sharing a room, are being monitored by the company’s medical team, the cruise operator said, adding that it was conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts of the individuals.

Read more: 1st cruise ship resumes service in Venice amid COVID-19, draws protests

Celebrity Millennium was one of the first cruises in North America to restart sailing last week, after more than a year.

Trending Stories

Royal Caribbean started sailing in June after meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) comprehensive guidelines that included a fully vaccinated crew and everyone over 16 presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations as the CDC laid out strict guidance earlier this year for the cruise industry for resuming trips, after some ships became hotbeds for the virus last year.

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagReopening tagCruise Ship tagCruise tagRoyal Caribbean tagcruise covid-19 tagcelebrity millennium tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers