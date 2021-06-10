SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Thursday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14' Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14
WATCH: Ontario is further expanding vaccine eligibility for seven health units in COVID-19 Delta variant hot spots, announced Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott on Thursday. This is the variant first detected in India. Starting June 14 at 8 a.m. ET, residents in eligible areas who received their first shot on or before May 9 can book an appointment for a second dose.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,107, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 47 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,775, 148 of which are active.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots prioritized to Ontario hot spots with high Delta variant starting June 14

Three of Thursday’s new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil, one is in Penetanguishene, one is in Springwater and one is in Wasaga Beach.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 59.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,107 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,216 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 590 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 538,077, including 8,931 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Toronto chef appeals to the public in viral post to be gentle with restaurant staff during reopening' Toronto chef appeals to the public in viral post to be gentle with restaurant staff during reopening
