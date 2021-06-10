COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,107, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported 47 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,775, 148 of which are active.

Three of Thursday’s new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil, one is in Penetanguishene, one is in Springwater and one is in Wasaga Beach.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 59.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,107 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,216 — have recovered, while 25 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 590 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 538,077, including 8,931 deaths.