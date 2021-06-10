Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, one additional at Citadel High School

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional case at Citadel High School in Halifax on Thursday.

A previous case was also reported at the school the day before.

Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, the province said it will not appear on the COVID-19 data dashboard until Friday.

The school is closed to students until Monday to allow for testing of close contacts. Students will continue to learn from home on Friday.

New cases

Out of the new 15 cases, there are 12 in Central Zone. Seven of the cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases. Three are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Three new cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases and one is related to travel.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 147 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including six in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,761 tests the day before.

As of Wednesday, 663,840 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 46,630 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“With the federal government’s announcement about the expected shipment of additional Moderna vaccine, I am hopeful that this will allow us to move through our vaccine rollout plan quicker than we had anticipated,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to reach maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants."

Since April 1, there have been 3,979 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. There are 3,810 resolved cases.