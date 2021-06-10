COVID-19: Ontario moves to Step 1 on Friday. What’s opening in Kingston?

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario will enter Step 1 of the provincial reopening plan this Friday and Kingston city services are gearing up for use once again.

The first phase of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, which goes into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m., will see additional city services, facilities and amenities reopening over the coming days.

Focusing on outdoor activities with smaller crowds, the aim of the province’s first step is to begin opening where the risk of transmission is lower.

As of Friday, up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outdoors, including those not from your household.

This includes in city parks, outdoor public spaces, picnic tables and the bistro tables and chairs in Springer Market Square.

The Gord Downie Pier and the beach area of Breakwater Park will also reopen, but individuals must continue to maintain a physical distance of two metres from those not in their household and/or family.

Starting next Monday, June 14, the following City facilities will reopen during regular hours:

City Hall and the payment centre at 216 Ontario St.

1211 John Counter Blvd.

Administrative office at the Kingston Area Recycling Centre (KARC) at 196 Lappan’s Lane

Step 1 of the reopening plan also allows outdoor swimming pools and splashpads. Next Wednesday, Kingston’s Outdoor Aqua Park at 303 York St. will reopen. Pre-registration for swims is recommended and will be available starting the week of June 14 at the city’s website. Online registration for July swim lessons will open June 17, starting at noon.

Next Thursday, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 196 Lappan’s Lane will reopen and will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The PumpHouse Museum will begin offering outdoor walking tours for small groups of 10 people, with face coverings and physical distancing, beginning June 22. Information about these tours will be added to the museum website the week of June 14.

Find more information on Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, here.

