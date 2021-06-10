63 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 16,401

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 63 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 16,401.

Another 24 people have also been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 15,751.

After two COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, none were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll in the area at 258.

The number of active cases in the area has leapt up to 383 as have the number of people in area hospitals (34) and intensive care units (23).

1:15 Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14 Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14

There are still five active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area after a new one was declared at Trillium Bilingual Montessori in Kitchener, while another one was declared over at a farm in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo’s vaccine distribution task force reports that more than 70 per cent (70.26) of adults in the area have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a number that falls to 58.2 per cent when you consider the entire population.

On Thursday, the agency reported it had provided 383,707 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 7,158 more than a day earlier.

At the same time, it also reported that 36,469 had now been fully vaccinated, 3,628 more than a day earlier.

Thursday’s case count is a slight increase from the previous day. However, test positivity was the same as it was Wednesday. It is also the 11th straight day cases are below 1,000.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Thursday’s report, 114 cases were recorded in Toronto, 130 in Peel Region, 38 in Hamilton and 32 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,931 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues