Canada

No appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Kitchener for high-priority areas Friday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 10:14 am
Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force is hosting walk-in clinics on “First Dose Friday” in an attempt to get people vaccinated in some high-priority neighbourhoods.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to protect themselves and those they love by getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” the task force said in a release.

Read more: Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region as death toll reaches 258

The walk-in clinics will be at Victoria Hills Community Centre from 9:45 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. and at Chandler Mowat Community Centre from 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Those who live, work or are caregivers in Alpine/Laurentian, Columbia/Lakeshore, Country Hills, Vanier/Rockway and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill and have not had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can do so without an appointment.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo Regional Police station in Kitchener

In addition, the task force says trained medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns residents may have about COVID-19 vaccinations.

