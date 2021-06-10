No appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Kitchener for high-priority areas Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force is hosting walk-in clinics on “First Dose Friday” in an attempt to get people vaccinated in some high-priority neighbourhoods.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to protect themselves and those they love by getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” the task force said in a release.

The walk-in clinics will be at Victoria Hills Community Centre from 9:45 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. and at Chandler Mowat Community Centre from 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Those who live, work or are caregivers in Alpine/Laurentian, Columbia/Lakeshore, Country Hills, Vanier/Rockway and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill and have not had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can do so without an appointment.

In addition, the task force says trained medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns residents may have about COVID-19 vaccinations.