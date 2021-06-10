2 executive VPs ‘no longer with’ London Health Sciences Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Executive vice presidents Neil Johnson and Susan Nickle are no longer with the London Health Sciences Centre, the hospital network confirmed Thursday, but the circumstances surrounding their departures are unclear.

Johnson was the chief operating officer with nearly 33 total years at LHSC while Nickle was the chief people officer with roughly eight years with the organization. Both departures were effective as of June 9, LHSC confirms.

“We thank Neil for his more than 30-years of service, and Susan for her service of nearly a decade, and wish them both well in their future endeavours,” interim president and CEO Jackie Schleifer Taylor said in a statement emailed to Global News.

“At this time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality care as we continue to respond to the demands of the pandemic and turn our focus toward system recovery.”

LHSC did not provide any additional information.

The announcement comes roughly five months after the ouster of then-president and CEO Paul Woods and the resignation of the LHSC’s board chair.

In January, LHSC revealed that Woods had travelled to the United States numerous times last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to visit family. Days later, the board of directors released a statement confirming “it has become clear that this situation has affected the confidence of staff, physicians and the community in Dr. Woods’ leadership.”

Soon after, Woods launched a $2.5-million lawsuit, later amended to $3.5-million, against LHSC.

