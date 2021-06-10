Menu

Politics

Former N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil takes on new job with law firm

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 1:43 pm
Former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, pictured here at a COVID-19 briefing in January 2021, has joined law firm Cox & Palmer. View image in full screen
Former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, pictured here at a COVID-19 briefing in January 2021, has joined law firm Cox & Palmer. Communications Nova Scotia

Former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has a new role with an Atlantic Canadian law firm.

Cox & Palmer has named McNeil as their strategic business advisor in the firm’s Halifax office.

Read more: Stephen McNeil ‘proud’ of legacy as N.S. Liberals prepare to choose new leader

McNeil resigned this past spring, after 18 years in the Nova Scotia Legislature, representing Annapolis. He was first sworn in as premier in 2013.

According to Cox & Palmer, McNeil’s role will have him “provide strategic guidance for the firm and its clients.”

“Stephen McNeil’s global contacts and his experience will be of great value to our teams at Cox & Palmer,” said Dan Ingersoll, a managing partner with the firm.

“Stephen’s national and international insights and experiences will help our clients and our lawyers, recognize and participate in new opportunities. We’re delighted to embark on this new relationship.”

