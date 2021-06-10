Former N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil takes on new job with law firm

Send this page to someone via email

Former Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has a new role with an Atlantic Canadian law firm.

Cox & Palmer has named McNeil as their strategic business advisor in the firm’s Halifax office.

McNeil resigned this past spring, after 18 years in the Nova Scotia Legislature, representing Annapolis. He was first sworn in as premier in 2013.

According to Cox & Palmer, McNeil’s role will have him “provide strategic guidance for the firm and its clients.”

“Stephen McNeil’s global contacts and his experience will be of great value to our teams at Cox & Palmer,” said Dan Ingersoll, a managing partner with the firm.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stephen’s national and international insights and experiences will help our clients and our lawyers, recognize and participate in new opportunities. We’re delighted to embark on this new relationship.”

10:18 Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response – Feb 6, 2021