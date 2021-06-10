Seeding essentially complete in Saskatchewan; topsoil conditions deteriorate

Send this page to someone via email

Seeding is essentially complete in Saskatchewan; now moisture is needed to recharge the soil.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said 99 per cent of the crop is now in the ground. The five-year average for this time of year is 97 per cent.

A few fields are still being seeded for green feed and silage, Sask Ag said in Thursday’s crop report.

Some northern regions received rain on the weekend, which Sask Ag said helped to slightly improve topsoil conditions.

However, topsoil conditions continue to deteriorate around the province.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 56 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and four per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated 35 per cent adequate, 53 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

Dry conditions continue to delay pasture and hay land growth and have delayed the emergence of smaller seeded crops, such as canola and flax.

Sask Ag said 18 per cent of the fall cereal crops are reported as being in the shot blade stage and 18 per cent are heading, while 51 per cent of the spring cereals are emerging and 38 per cent are tillering.

The report stated 42 per cent of canola is emerging and 40 per cent is in the seedling stage, along with 30 per cent of flax being in the seedling stage.

For pulse crops, 48 per cent have emerged and 45 per cent are in the vegetative stage.

Strong winds, dry soil conditions and insects caused the majority of the crop damage in the past week, with some producers reseeding due to flea beetle and cutworm damage, Sask Ag reported.

