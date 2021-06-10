SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Over 4,900 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ottawa to ease quarantine rule for vaccinated Canadians' COVID-19: Ottawa to ease quarantine rule for vaccinated Canadians
Federal government officials say they are looking at easing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 4,948 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last day.

As of Thursday morning, 187,142 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 69.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers can skip hotel quarantine come July

In Guelph, 74.9 per cent of the population have been partially immunized, while 64.5 per cent have received at least a first dose in Wellington County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

Just over 21,600 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or eight per cent of the eligible population.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario nurse with COVID-19 meets newborn baby 1 week after birth' Ontario nurse with COVID-19 meets newborn baby 1 week after birth
Ontario nurse with COVID-19 meets newborn baby 1 week after birth

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s case count to 4,454 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by seven from the previous day to 58 with another eight recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,355 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

In Wellington County, two new cases are being reported as its case count climbed to 1,639.

The number of active cases fell to 17 cases with another six people recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,582 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

Read more: Europe is open for travel. But tourists must navigate each country’s COVID-19 rules  

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 24.4 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is three per cent.

There are 10 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Tuesday.

