Liberal House leader accuses Conservatives of blocking ‘progressive legislation’

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez says the Conservatives are blocking the passage of “progressive legislation” put forward by the minority Liberals before MPs wrap up for the summer.

In a news conference today, Rodriguez says it’s crucial to put politics aside and move forward to debate and vote on key legislation like Bill C-6 which would ban LGBTQ conversion therapy.

The House of Commons has eight more days left in the sitting calendar where MPs can vote and debate on key bills that have not yet made it to the Senate, such as one that would set legally binding targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Rodriguez accused Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives of standing in the way of progress and trying to “block the will of the majority” in the House of Commons.

With an election a possibility before Parliament resumes sitting in the fall, any bills not passed by the House of Commons and Senate in the remaining time available would die.

Rodriguez is calling on the Bloc Quebecois, the NDP and the Greens to “overcome” the Conservatives.