Hextall on Hockey: Is this the end of the line for Paul Maurice and the Jets?

Mark Scheifele made it clear in his year-end media availability that Paul Maurice is one of the good ones in the game and he has his full support.

I believe that sentiment to be true – the players love Maurice and he loves his players.

But no one inside the Jets organization – player or coach – can deny the team was unable to find the next gear in the series loss to Montreal, leaving the relationship between player and coach stressed and being tested.

Now management must decide if they should keep the status quo – which hasn’t produced the desired results for the franchise.

Or replace one or two members of the coaching staff.

Or fire all the coaches, including Maurice.

The issue with that solution: if the entire coaching staff is replaced, will the “new guys” be able to get more out of the current core players?

Because, like the coach, the core players must be evaluated.

The Jets have a world-class goalie, are deep down the middle and have multiple scoring threats but need a huge upgrade on defence and, as discovered in the series vs. Montreal, some pushback in their game.

There is no member of the Jets that doesn’t want to take the “next step” when it comes to winning, but can that progress be made with the current personnel?

Or do the Jets need a shift in order not to stall?

