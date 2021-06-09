Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for London, Ont. area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London, Ont., Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County for Wednesday evening.

The national weather agency says it’s tracking a line of a severe thunderstorms stretching from Wellburn to Mount Carmel capable of producing heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm and the heaviest thunderstorms in the system may arrive around 6:30 p.m.

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours may lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Meteorologists are continuing to track the storm and will provide updates once available.

Forecasters are calling for the showers and thunderstorms to end late Wednesday evening with sunny skies expected throughout Thursday.

