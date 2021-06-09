Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for London, Ont. area

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted June 9, 2021 5:59 pm
Dark clouds linger over the downtown skies of London, Ont., on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Dark clouds linger over the downtown skies of London, Ont., on Wednesday. Andrew Graham / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London, Ont., Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County for Wednesday evening.

The national weather agency says it’s tracking a line of a severe thunderstorms stretching from Wellburn to Mount Carmel capable of producing heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm and the heaviest thunderstorms in the system may arrive around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: How to watch the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse over Canada

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours may lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Trending Stories

Meteorologists are continuing to track the storm and will provide updates once available.

Forecasters are calling for the showers and thunderstorms to end late Wednesday evening with sunny skies expected throughout Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?' Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?
Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes? – Aug 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagEnvironment Canada tagWeather tagRain tagMiddlesex County tagShowers tagSevere Thunderstorm Warning tagParkhill tagStormy weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers