2 lucky lotto tickets in Vernon worth $500K each

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There was no lucky winner in Tuesday’s massive $70 million Lotto Max draw.

There were, however, just under two dozen $1 million winning tickets across the nation.

And of those lucky 23 seven-figure windfalls, one of them will be split into two in the Okanagan.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says in Tuesday’s Lotto Max Maxmillions prize draws, an online ticket from PlayNow.com and a ticket purchased in Vernon both had the same winning numbers for that draw.

Each ticketholder will receive a prize of $500,000. It’s not yet known who bought the tickets.

The winning numbers for that Maxmillions prize draw were: 20, 23, 28, 29, 38, 45 and 46.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the winning numbers can be found on this webpage.

0:32 $117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw $117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw