Canada

2 lucky lotto tickets in Vernon worth $500K each

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:10 pm
Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max draw had no big winner, but there were 23 $1 million winners, with one of those prize packages being split into two. View image in full screen
Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max draw had no big winner, but there were 23 $1 million winners, with one of those prize packages being split into two. Global News

There was no lucky winner in Tuesday’s massive $70 million Lotto Max draw.

There were, however, just under two dozen $1 million winning tickets across the nation.

And of those lucky 23 seven-figure windfalls, one of them will be split into two in the Okanagan.

Read more: No winner for Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, 23 Maxmillion prizes won

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says in Tuesday’s Lotto Max Maxmillions prize draws, an online ticket from PlayNow.com and a ticket purchased in Vernon both had the same winning numbers for that draw.

Trending Stories

Each ticketholder will receive a prize of $500,000. It’s not yet known who bought the tickets.

The winning numbers for that Maxmillions prize draw were: 20, 23, 28, 29, 38, 45 and 46.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the winning numbers can be found on this webpage.

Click to play video: '$117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw' $117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw
$117 million up for grabs in Lotto Max draw
