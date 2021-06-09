Menu

Canada

Gun sighting at Drayton Valley school a false alarm: Alberta RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 4:22 pm
Drayton Valley, Alta., in 2016. View image in full screen
Drayton Valley, Alta., in 2016. File/Global News

A school in western Alberta was put on lockdown for about an hour on Wednesday, after one student thought they saw another carrying a gun.

RCMP were called just before noon to a report of a male with a gun at St. Anthony School, a pre-school to Grade 8 Christian school with about 470 students.

Mounties arrived and learned a youth had been carrying a broom that a younger student had mistaken for a firearm.

RCMP said St. Anthony was locked down while it was searched, adding police swept the building and no guns were found on the property.

The nearby Frank Maddock High School, which has about 500 students in grades 9 to 12, was also placed in a hold and secure for about half an hour, according to the superintendent of the Wild Rose School Division.

Read more: What’s the difference between a school lockdown and a ‘hold and secure’?

Both schools in Drayton Valley were taken out of lockdown by about 1 p.m.

Drayton Valley is about 130 km southwest of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit' Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit
Alberta partners with police to create provincial firearms examination unit – Jun 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
