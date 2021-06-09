COVID-19: 1 new case in Kawartha Lakes as active cases fall to 42 in HKPR District Health Unit area

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday as the number of active cases continues to decline.

The new case was in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There were also three more resolve cases, now at 2,007 — eight more since Tuesday — which make up 95 per cent of the 2,111 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

That leaves the number of active cases at 42, down from 48 on Monday, which includes 31 in the Kawarthas (down by four), nine in Northumberland County (down by two) and two in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit also reported 762 variant cases on Wednesday, up from 758 on Tuesday. Variant cases include 393 in the Kawarthas, 333 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving two active outbreaks:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: declared May 17 with six inmate cases. According to the province, as of Thursday, June 3, there were 46 active cases among inmates, down from 74 on May 31. There were up to 146 cases on May 27. At least nine staff members have also tested positive.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 77 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital, with four in an intensive care unit (both unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Wednesday (unchanged since Tuesday’s update).