Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More thunderstorms in store for Guelph, Waterloo Region: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:32 pm
Environment Canada says Waterloo Region and Guelph could get hit with thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada says Waterloo Region and Guelph could get hit with thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region and the Guelph area could get hit with another round of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours are expected in the afternoon as a humid air mass moves across southern Ontario, the weather office said.

Read more: Which roads are the worst in western Ontario?

The advisory comes after the area was hit with heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s system could see rainfall amounts of 20-40 millimetres in an hour or less along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h and even small hail, Environment Canada said.

Drivers can expect some difficulty behind the wheel as low visibility and ponding water on some roads is expected.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain should clear away on Wednesday evening.

Click to play video: 'Staying hydrated in the summer heat' Staying hydrated in the summer heat
Staying hydrated in the summer heat
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagThunderstorms tagGuelph weather tagKitchener weather tagWaterloo weather tagCambridge weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers