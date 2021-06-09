Menu

Economy

Alberta, Canadian governments sign deal for $1.3B hydrogen plant in Edmonton region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 12:18 pm
The federal and Alberta governments are signing an agreement that could lead to a plant to produce hydrogen built near Edmonton. View image in full screen
The federal and Alberta governments are signing an agreement that could lead to a plant to produce hydrogen built near Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The federal and Alberta governments are signing an agreement that could lead to a plant to produce hydrogen built near Edmonton.

The governments say they’re working with Air Products Canada to build the $1.3-billon plant, which would produce the clean-burning fuel from natural gas.

Read more: Alberta group eyes area near Edmonton as kick-off point for clean energy industry

They say the plant would produce hydrogen-fuelled electricity and liquid hydrogen for transportation and could be running by 2024.

Hydrogen releases no carbon when it burns.

Using hydrogen instead of fossil fuels is thought to be a significant way to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suncor and Atco working together on potential hydrogen project near Edmonton

Air Products Canada has been in business since 1997 and operates three hydrogen facilities in Alberta and one in Ontario, as well as pipeline networks in both provinces.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
