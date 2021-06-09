Victim recovering after alleged homophobic attack in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community was allegedly targeted in a homophobic attack in Toronto over the weekend.

Online posts have been detailing the incident, describing it as occurring late Saturday on the Toronto Islands.

According to a GoFundMe set up for David Gomez, the incident happened late Saturday when Gomez was returning home from Hanlan’s Point.

“In short, David and a friend found themselves in danger when they were outnumbered by a group of folks (approx 5+) shouting and hurling homophobic slurs at them until things reached a boiling point, which compelled the attackers to become violent, leaving David incapacitated and in need of serious medical attention,” the GoFundMe said.

Gomez reportedly was left unconscious, with a concussion, and several broken bones.

The post said Gomez is still recovering and the fundraiser was set up to help with therapy, legal fees, school fees, and any other medical bills.

*COMMUNITY ALERT*

This past Saturday (June 5th), there was another vicious attack on a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

*PLEASE SHARE* pic.twitter.com/o1Jj5aZghv — Pride Toronto (@PrideToronto) June 8, 2021

Pride Toronto released a statement on Twitter.

“These kinds of attacks highlight why it is important that Pride Toronto brings awareness of homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, in our community,” the statement read in part.

“It is heartbreaking to hear this happened during Pride Month — an attack on one is an attack on all.”

Global News reached out to Toronto police to see if investigators have information on the incident, but a spokesperson said police were not immediately able to locate a call.

Global News also reached out to Gomez, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.