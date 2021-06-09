Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged after driving into Rideau River: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 9:53 am
OPP charged an Ottawa driver after his vehicle entered the Rideau River on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
OPP charged an Ottawa driver after his vehicle entered the Rideau River on Tuesday evening. Don Mitchell / Global News

A driver who ended up taking his car for a dip in the Rideau River on Tuesday evening is facing multiple charges, provincial police say.

The OPP’s Ottawa detachment said it responded to a call at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday about a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 417 near the Vanier Parkway but that left the roadway and drove into the Rideau River.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News the car cut through a small field by the RCMP headquarters to access the river.

Read more: Ottawa police charge 2 men in Woodroffe Avenue drive-by shooting

The driver was not injured, police said, but got out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police have charged 34-year-old Raymond Edwards, of Ottawa, with dangerous driving, failing to remain and driving without a licence.

He is due in court next month.

A tow truck later removed the vehicle from the river, according to the spokesperson.

Click to play video: '2 Calgary kayakers rescue moose calf in dramatic video' 2 Calgary kayakers rescue moose calf in dramatic video
2 Calgary kayakers rescue moose calf in dramatic video
