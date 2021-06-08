Outdoor pools in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo to open this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor pools in the three major cities across Waterloo Region will be one of many new options available for area residents this weekend as Step One of the Ontario government’s Roadmap to Reopen takes effect.

The City of Cambridge says its three outdoor pools, George Hancock, Ed Newland and Kinsmen Soper Park Pool, will be open for business on Friday.

It says regulations include 25 per cent capacity for splash and leisure swims.

Specialty swims will also have a reduced capacity to keep swimmers three metres apart, meaning exercise classes will be limited to 10 people while lane swims will be kept to one swimmer per lane.

The City of Waterloo says Moses Springer will be open to the public on Saturday although it is still working out the final details as it usually opens later in the year.

Story continues below advertisement

In Kitchener, the city says it will open its four outdoor pools on Monday.

The pools at Harry Class, Kiwanis Park, Idlewood and Wilson outdoor pools will all reopen with a 25 per cent capacity.

2:16 Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday