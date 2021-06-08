SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Outdoor pools in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo to open this weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 5:11 pm
It will not be business as usual when pools open in the tri-cities this weekend. View image in full screen
It will not be business as usual when pools open in the tri-cities this weekend. Getty Images

Outdoor pools in the three major cities across Waterloo Region will be one of many new options available for area residents this weekend as Step One of the Ontario government’s Roadmap to Reopen takes effect.

The City of Cambridge says its three outdoor pools, George Hancock, Ed Newland and Kinsmen Soper Park Pool, will be open for business on Friday.

Read more: Ontario set to enter provincewide COVID-19 reopening plan on June 11

It says regulations include 25 per cent capacity for splash and leisure swims.

Specialty swims will also have a reduced capacity to keep swimmers three metres apart, meaning exercise classes will be limited to 10 people while lane swims will be kept to one swimmer per lane.

The City of Waterloo says Moses Springer will be open to the public on Saturday although it is still working out the final details as it usually opens later in the year.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

In Kitchener, the city says it will open its four outdoor pools on Monday.

The pools at Harry Class, Kiwanis Park, Idlewood and Wilson outdoor pools will all reopen with a 25 per cent capacity.

Click to play video: 'Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday' Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday
