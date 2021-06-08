Menu

Crime

Drivers charged for ‘racing’ high-end cars in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 4:48 pm
Brantford police say two drivers were charged for racing a pair of high-end cars on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway, Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Brantford police say two drivers were charged for racing a pair of high-end cars on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway, Tuesday night. Brantford Police

Two drivers are facing charges after the pair were caught ‘racing’ high-end vehicles on Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford on Monday night, according to Brantford police.

Investigators say the cars were trying to overtake each other at speeds estimated to be between 150 and 200 km/h — about 80 to 130 km/h over the speed limit, which is set at 70.

The two men were eventually stopped by officers around 8:30 p.m. on the parkway at the Highway 403 off ramp.

One was driving a Lamborghini and the other a Tesla branded vehicle.

A 33-year-old from Brantford and 36-year-old from Scotland are facing the charges.

The vehicles have been impounded for seven days with each of the driver’s licences suspended for the same duration.

