Ottawa reports 15 COVID-19 cases as active infections drop to 2021 low

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has hit lows not seen since last fall as the number of new coronavirus infections continues to dwindle.

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase of 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, slipping under the previous daily low for 2021 set on Monday when 19 new cases were added.

Tuesdays are typically the lowest day of the week for new COVID-19 infections, and the new report comes after just 346 swabs were taken at Ottawa assessment centres on Sunday, per data from the local testing task force.

2:16 Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday Ontario beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions Friday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has continued its downward trend, landing at 449 on Tuesday. Active cases in the city have not been that low since Sept. 9, 2020, according to OPH records.

Story continues below advertisement

The level of viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater system is also down, hitting lows not seen since last September.

Read more: Ottawa mayor Watson writes to Premier Ford asking for more vaccines

There are currently 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in the intensive care unit, the same figures as the day before.

No new COVID-19 deaths or outbreaks were included in Tuesday’s report, either.

Ongoing outbreaks at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre, the Centre D’Accueil Champlain and The Ottawa Hospital general campus are respectively reporting 36, 40 and 20 cases of COVID-19 to date.