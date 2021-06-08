Tickets, warnings continue — with more to come — as Manitoba cracks down on COVID-19 scofflaws

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 131 tickets and 219 warnings were issued last week in Manitoba as COVID-19 enforcement efforts continue, the province said.

Of the tickets, the majority (124) were $1,296 tickets to individuals — most of which were connected to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Five $298 tickets were issued for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and one $5,000 ticket was handed out to a business.

The province said it continues to investigate “several recent large gatherings and rallies” and that further charges are expected.

Increased fines are also expected for repeat offenders, and those who don’t pay fines within the response period on their tickets will be convicted by default and charged an additional $100 penalty. They’ll also be banned from renewing a driver’s licence or vehicle registration until the outstanding amount is paid.

