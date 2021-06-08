Menu

Health

Tickets, warnings continue — with more to come — as Manitoba cracks down on COVID-19 scofflaws

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 11:40 am
Hundreds of mostly-maskless Manitobans crowded the grounds at The Forks earlier this spring in protest of COVID-19 restrictions./GLOBAL NEWS. Global News / File

A total of 131 tickets and 219 warnings were issued last week in Manitoba as COVID-19 enforcement efforts continue, the province said.

Of the tickets, the majority (124) were $1,296 tickets to individuals — most of which were connected to gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Five $298 tickets were issued for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and one $5,000 ticket was handed out to a business.

Read more: Defiant Manitobans will still pay up for COVID-19 fines, province says

The province said it continues to investigate “several recent large gatherings and rallies” and that further charges are expected.

Increased fines are also expected for repeat offenders, and those who don’t pay fines within the response period on their tickets will be convicted by default and charged an additional $100 penalty. They’ll also be banned from renewing a driver’s licence or vehicle registration until the outstanding amount is paid.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mayor calls for ‘significant fines’ for organizers of protests violating public health orders' Winnipeg mayor calls for ‘significant fines’ for organizers of protests violating public health orders
Winnipeg mayor calls for ‘significant fines’ for organizers of protests violating public health orders – May 21, 2021
