SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pfizer to study COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 8, 2021 9:02 am
Click to play video: 'Is vaccinating children the key to herd immunity? Doctor answer your COVID-19 questions.' Is vaccinating children the key to herd immunity? Doctor answer your COVID-19 questions.
WATCH: Is vaccinating children the key to herd immunity? Doctor answer your COVID-19 questions – Apr 1, 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will start a large study to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children below 12 and selected a dosing regime for the trial.

The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said.

READ MORE: What we know about the heart reaction reported after COVID-19 vaccines

Trending Stories

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the United States and Canada.

The company said it has selected a dose of 10 micrograms in children between five and 11 years of age and three micrograms for infants in age-group of six months to five years -old.

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching “herd immunity” and taming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPfizer tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer Vaccine tagpfizer covid vaccine tagcovid vaccine children tagpfizer vaccine children tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers