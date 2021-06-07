SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Pedal Pub in Saskatoon closer to spinning wheels

By Thomas Piller & Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 8:52 pm
The first Pedal Pub in Saskatoon was planning to take its first ride this summer. View image in full screen
The first Pedal Pub in Saskatoon was planning to take its first ride this summer. Don Mitchell / Global News

The first Pedal Pub franchise in Saskatoon is a little closer to getting rolling this summer.

The City of Saskatoon’s standing policy committee on transportation voted at a meeting on Monday in regards to changing bylaws that would allow the “party bicycle” on local roads.

Launching the pilot program would allow the business located at 340 Ave. A South to start giving tours on its Volkswagen-made 15-passenger bicycle.

If a green light is given, customers will be able to cruise downtown Saskatoon where they’ll get off and have time to enjoy beverages at local pubs.

However, no alcohol can be consumed on the bike while in operation on city streets. An owner stated their trained pilots will have “complete” control of steering.

Currently, Saskatchewan law would prevent Pedal Pub from serving alcohol on the bike.

“If no alcohol is served or consumed (just biking to licensed establishments), there would be no permit required from SLGA. If such a business was planning to sell/serve alcohol on the bike, a permit would be required,” read the Saskatchewan Liquor & Gaming Authority statement in April.

“Since current regulations do not include licensing of any type of bicycle, regulatory amendments would be required before such a permit could be issued.”

City council is expected to finalize the decision about the pilot program at a later date.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
